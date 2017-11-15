Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

By Published:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Alleah Nichelle Billips is a 23-year-old white female who is 5’6″ tall and weights 186 pounds. Goodson has brown hair and green eyes. Ms. Billips has a Felony Warrant for a Weapon Offense out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Emurl Jacob Daniels is a 50-year-old black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs 185 pounds. CMr. Daniels has a Felony Warrant for Retail Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Devin Richard Limas-Hernandez is a 22-year-old white male who stands 5’3” tall and weighs 145 pounds. Mr. Limas-Hernandez has a Felony Warrant for Embezzlement out
of the City of Lansing Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

