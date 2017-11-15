6 women request to speak at Larry Nassar’s sentencing in child pornography case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WLNS) – Larry Nassar will be sentenced next month in a federal child pornography case, and six women who say they were abused by the former MSU doctor have asked a judge for permission to speak before the sentence is handed down.

Federal prosecutors filed the motion on Monday, asking U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff to allow the women to make victim impact statements.

While the motion does not name the six women, more than 100 women and girls have accused Nassar of using his position as doctor to sexually abuse them during medical treatments.

The sentencing is scheduled for December 7th in Grand Rapids.

Even though Nassar did not plead guilty to sexual abuse in this case, the motion argues that the United States will present the court with evidence about scores of children Nassar abused, both during the time he was collecting child pornography and before.

“These statements are directly relevant to the pattern-of-sexually-abusive-conduct enhancement that applies to this case,” the motion says. “They speak clearly and directly to the history and characteristics of the defendant, as well as the risk he poses to the community.”

Earlier this year in July, Nassar pled guilty to receiving child pornography, possessing child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

As part of the plea agreement, the United States agreed not to prosecute the defendant for his conduct involving “Child3 and Child4” that allegedly took place in Nassar’s swimming pool in the summer of 2015.

Even though he is not being prosecuted for the alleged conduct, the court can still consider it when determining his sentence.

Nassar faces anywhere from 22 to 27 years in prison based on the sentencing guidelines.

According to the motion, two of the women were assaulted by Nassar when they were under the age of 16. It says the details of the sexual assaults will be included in the presentence report.

Out of respect for the victims, the details are left out of the report, but it says the nature of the assaults falls within the scope of the “pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of a minor.”

Prosecutors say “Child8” and “Child40” were sexually assaulted by Nassar when they were under the age of 16, while “Child 34” and “Child51” were sexually assaulted starting when they were 16 years old.

Nassar traveled around the U.S. and internationally while he worked as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

He also treated many top U.S. Olympic gymnasts who have since come forward alleging abuse by Nassar. They include McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Jamie Dantzscher and Jeanette Antolin.

“Nassar has a horrendous record of sexually abusing minors, and this record will be an important factor in fashioning an appropriate sentence in this case,” the motion says.

Nassar’s attorney, Matt Newburg, declined to comment on the request.

Aside from the case in federal court, Nassar faces more than 20 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in state courts.

Up until now, he has maintained his innocence saying the treatments he performed on his patients were legitimate.

Exactly one week from today, on Nov. 22, Nassar is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him in Ingham County.

He will then plead in Eaton County exactly two weeks from today, on Nov. 29.

He currently faces 15 first degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County and seven in Eaton County.

Details about that plea agreement are not being released at this time.

The civil case that names MSU and USA Gymnastics is currently in mediation.