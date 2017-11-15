2 health systems plan to merge operations in Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) – Two health systems that serve patients in the southeastern and western portions of Michigan plan to merge their operations.

The announcement Wednesday involves Trinity Health-owned Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and Mercy Health.

Rob Casalou, regional president and CEO of Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, will be the president and CEO of the combined Michigan system starting Jan. 1. Roger Spoelman, president and CEO of Mercy Health, will serve as senior vice president of strategic and operational integration for Trinity Health in Livonia.

The new health system will include 10 hospitals, including St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell, with a total of more than 2,300 licensed beds, nine outpatient health centers, 12 urgent care facilities and more than 35 specialty centers including the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center. It will employ more than 22,500 people and have a medical staff of nearly 4,000 physicians.

