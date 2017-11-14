Two more charged in cross-county dog fighting ring in Lansing area

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Two more people have been charged in connection with the cross-county dog fighting ring in the Lansing area.

Kian Miller of Lansing is facing multiple felonies including five counts of animal fighting, one count of animal cruelty and one count of having an unlicensed dog.

Charles Miller of Lansing is facing six counts of animal fighting, one count of animal cruelty and one count of having an unlicensed dog.

Both are out on bond.

The charges brought against Kian and Charles brings the number of people charged in connection with the dog-fighting ring to four.

Corey Henry and Synquiss Antes were the first to face charges.

They each were charged with multiple felonies including animal fighting and animal cruelty.

Last month, Antes pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty and abandonment of two to three animals.

Her sentencing date has been set for November 27th. If convicted, she could spend up to a year in jail.

These charges stem from a series of police raids back in August, where more than 53 dogs were seized in Ingham and Eaton counties.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter gained ownership of the dogs back in August. Five of those dogs were euthanized.