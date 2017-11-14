Tech Tuesday: What can you get in legal trouble for on social media?

WLNS – Our Digital Trends Analyst, Melissa Brennan, breaks down some information you should think about before sharing online.
Watch above.
WLNS – Our Digital Trends Analyst, Melissa Brennan, breaks down some information you should think about before sharing online.
Watch above.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement