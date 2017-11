JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Jackson police are busy this morning investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. last night and the person who pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

Officers found the victim at the 100 block of Blair Park Drive just north of downtown.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police tell us they are still looking for a suspect at this time.

