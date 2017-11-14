My Spirit | Power of Words

Remember that saying; sticks and stones may break my bones but words can never hurt me? Well, that’s just not true! Not only CAN words hurt you, they DO hurt you! It’s been proven that both negative and positive words affect the development of our brain.

Proverbs 18:21 says, death and life are in the power of the tongue…

Words are carriers and they carry great power. Words can build up or tear down, or they can motivate or discourage. I’m sure we can all remember words spoken to us that made a lasting impact on our lives.

Ephesians 4:29 says, Watch the way you talk. Let nothing foul or dirty come out of your mouth. Say only what helps, let each word be a gift.

To make your words count:

Realize the power of your words. Think before you speak. Ask yourself:

Are these the right words to say?

Is this the right time to say it?

Can I say it the right way?

The right word spoken at the right time can make all the difference in building people up. Choose your words wisely today.

