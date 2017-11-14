My Look | Long Hair Care

Long hair requires care, whether you have it or want it, these short steps from Sarah will give you long–lasting results.

First, contrary to what you might think, you’ve got to trim your hair to grow it, otherwise you’ll get bigger split ends and wind up having to cut off more.

You only need to trim a small amount about a quarter of an inch.

Regular cuts will make your hair look longer.

It’s also important to keep your scalp healthy.

Regular washing can strip the natural oils.

To extend the time in between washes, use dry shampoo.

And when you wash with water, use shampoo formulated to encourage growth.

You’ll also want to refrain from hot water, it can be rough on your hair.

Make it cool instead to help seal the cuticle and strengthen your hair before styling.

Finally, use a weekly deep conditioner or mask and you’ll be admiring your long hair in no time.

For more information, please visit http://www.douglasj.com/