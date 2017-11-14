Meridian Township Police investigate suspicious letters at Okemos schools

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Police and the Okemos School District implemented additional safety measures for students and staff on November 14th in response to cards or letters received by a number of staff and former students.

The letters have been reported to police over the last week.

There was no threat of violence toward any staff, student or letter recipients.

The contents of the letters do not constitute a criminal act but concerned the recipients. Police have since learned that similar letters were sent to staff of Michigan State University and to other individuals the subject has known.

In cooperation with St. Louis, Missouri Police Department, an individual was located, whom officers are confident sent the letters.

Efforts are ongoing to understand his intent and assess his well-being.

In the course of the investigation, a felony warrant for malicious destruction of property was issued for the individual.

The charge stems from an event that took place on Friday evening, November 10, 2017 in Meridian Township. The incident was unrelated to Okemos Public Schools, its staff and students.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800 or submit any anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.