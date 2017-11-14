Mayor-elect Andy Schor announces new transition team

WLNS – Lansing Mayor-elect Andy Schor has selected an experienced slate of Lansing leaders to lead his transition team. The team, which is already hard at work, will meet throughout the rest of the year and make policy recommendations to the Mayor-elect on education, economic and business development, neighborhoods and public safety and infrastructure.

The transition will be led by former Lansing State Representative and City Council Member Joan Bauer. She will work closely with former Mayor David Hollister who is serving as a Senior Advisor to the transition team.

The transition team is:

Transition Chair: Joan Bauer

Transition Special Advisor: David Hollister

Economic and Business Development Committee Chair: Greg Ward, Manager of Inclusion and Employee Experience at Consumers Energy

Education Committee Chair: Dr. Yvonne Caamul Canul, Superintendent, Lansing Public Schools

Infrastructure Committee Co-Chairs: Brian Jeffries, Attorney and Former City Council Member & Dusty Fancher, Former Lansing Parks Board Member

Neighborhoods and Public Safety Committee Co-Chairs: Rina Risper, Community Advocate & Mark Alley, Former Lansing Police Chief