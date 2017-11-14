Man facing charges related to dog-fighting ring has pled guilty to similar crimes in the past

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Corey Henry, the man who is currently facing charges related to a dogfighting ring in the greater Lansing area, has pled guilty to similar crimes in the past.

According to Ingham County records, in 2007, Henry pled guilty to animal abandonment or cruelty and four counts of owning an unlicensed dog.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation, with the first 45 days in jail and had to pay $9,642.10 in restitution.

According to records, Ingham County Animal Control seized 17 dogs from Henry’s home, along with various items believed to be related to dog fighting.

Henry appealed the court’s decision, arguing that the trial court erred when it ordered restitution based on the cost of housing and medical care for all the dogs seized from his home.

He also said counsel was “ineffective for failing to challenge the restitution order.”

In May 2009, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the court’s decision, but sided with Henry when it came to payment of restitution costs for all the dogs removed from his home.

“We affirm the defendant’s convictions and sentences, but vacate the trial court’s restitution award and remand for proceedings consistent with this opinion,” it says.

Henry is currently facing multiple felonies including seven counts of animal fighting and one count of animal cruelty.

He’s due back in court on Jan. 18th.

The charges stem from a series of police raids back in August, where more than 53 dogs were seized in Ingham and Eaton counties.

Last month, Synquiss Antes, who is also charged in connection with this case, pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty and abandonment of two to three animals.

If convicted, she could spend up to one year in jail. She is set to be sentenced November 27th.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter gained ownership of the dogs back in August. Five of those dogs were euthanized.