LCC student reports sexual assault on campus

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Community College Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus earlier this month.

A student told LCC Police today that she had been sexually assaulted in a restroom in the Gannon Building at 3 p.m. on November 2.

Police say the woman is unable to describe her attacker.

If you have any additional information regarding this matter, please contact LCC Police and Public Safety at (517) 483-1800.

LCC Police remind people that they should always be aware of their surroundings and should keep their eyes and ears open.

They also recommend parking and walking in well-traveled, well-lit areas.

Police suggest that students walk to their cars in groups, when possible.

LCC Police offer escorts 24 hours, 7 days a week by calling the police at 517-483-1800.