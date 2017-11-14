LCC Police investigate possible abduction

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Community College Police are investigating an apparent abduction last night.

Police say a student told them that he was approached by two black males and a white female at 8:45 p.m. Monday night.

The three forced the student to drive them to a home on South Pennsylvania Avenue and to make a phone call for them.

At that point he was free to leave.

Police say the student was not hurt and nothing was taken.

Investigators do tell 6 News that they have identified what they are calling persons of interest.

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact LCC Police and Public Safety at (517) 483-1800.

