Lansing woman speaks out after boyfriend’s disappearance

LANSING TOWNSIHP, Mich. (WLNS) – It has been one week since Jasmine Hill last saw Jerome Ezell, her boyfriend and the father of her infant son.

“We gave each other a kiss, told each other we loved each other, I gave my son a kiss and then I got out of the car,” Hill said. “That’s the last time I talked to him.”

Ezell has been missing since last Tuesday, when he was supposed to pick Hill up from work.

When Ezell didn’t show up, she tracked down the car they were sharing, and found it abandoned in Lansing, with her 5-month-old son inside.

“There was no struggle with my car, there was no fight put up,” Hill said. “Somebody literally left my son and left the car keys on the seat, and my child’s father just vanished.”

Lansing Township Police are investigating the situation, and say Ezell is considered a missing person.

But at this point, Hill says things just aren’t adding up.

“Right now we’re just waiting on fingerprints for the car, phone records, just something that would get us a lead, because right now we dont have a lead,” Hill said.

But until Ezell is found, those who love him say they’re just trying to stay strong.

“I’ve racked my brain as much as I can rack it, and at this point, I dont know,” Hill said. “I haven’t officially broken down yet because once I break, I’m gonna be broken.”

Lansing Township Police say they’re investigating the unusual circumstances surrounding Ezell’s disappearance, but at this point they have no evident that points to foul play.

Ezell’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for his safe return.