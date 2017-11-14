Lansing senator leads “Food for Thought” session on finding economic security

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For many families in Michigan putting food on the table and stretching every penny to cover everyday expenses is a struggle.

State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. says something needs to be done about it.

He’s teaming up with the Michigan League for Public Policy and the Food Bank Council of Michigan for a town hall meeting tonight to discuss economic security for families.

The senator will lead the “Food for Thought” conversation to ensure all Michigan families have enough money for meals, child care, housing and other needs.

It’s all taking place tonight at the Cristo Rey Community Center on North High street in Lansing.

The discussion starts tonight at 6 p.m.

Personal care item donations are encouraged.