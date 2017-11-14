“Doc” Pet of the Day November 14

Meet “Doc”, our Pet Of The Day today. Doc is visiting us from the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson. He is a 10-year-old brindle pitbull mix looking for his forever home! He is friendly, loving and loves treats. He is neutered and up to date on all vaccines! For more information please call the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387
