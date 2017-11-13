Snyder signs legislation to end Michigan’s beer keg tag law

Photo: AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to repeal a requirement that beer kegs be sold with tags that can identify who bought them.

Snyder’s move Monday brings to an end a 2010 law aimed at curtailing “keggers” that attract underage drinkers. Critics say the law hasn’t curbed underage or binge drinking and has led partygoers to turn to hard liquor or cases of beer.

The repeal law takes effect in 90 days.

Under the keg law, keg buyers must sign a receipt listing their name, address and phone number, and they must show a driver’s license or state I.D. card. Stores attach a tag to each keg and keep a copy of the receipt for at least 30 days. A deposit isn’t returned unless the tag remains on the keg.

