Scott Jurewicz trial continues with revealing evidence

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The trial continues for a Jackson County man accused of killing a toddler, with new information about what could have happened coming to light.

Scott Jurewicz is charged with felony murder and is on trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son, Brenden Hartranft.

The boy passed away two years ago from brain and spine injuries which doctors say indicate he was shaken rapidly.

This trial has been going on for a week now, and we’re finally getting a closer look at what could have happened.

Monday’s court proceedings were all about playing audio and video recordings of the suspect’s interviews with police.

In the first recording, Jurewicz is heard telling officers that he put the boy to bed, and later discovered he wasn’t breathing.

The next recording reveals Jurewicz changed his story and admits he was frustrated that Brenden wouldn’t stop crying.

Jurewicz said he shook the 18-month-old, but only one time and placed the child back in his playpen harder than he should have.

The lead investigator says he had Jurewicz show him what happened using a doll.

“He would say, ‘and I just gave him a shake. I just gave him just one shake.’ The problem was, his language and his behavior were vastly different, in the aspect that he was repetitively shaking the doll, but telling me that he only gave the baby one shake,” said Dectective Joseph Merritt of the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.

The trial is set to continue the rest of the week