MSU strength coach arraigned for crash that killed woman and child

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Todd Moyer, 37, an MSU basketball trainer was arraigned today on a felony charges of reckless driving causing death from the July 14, 2017 crash on U.S. 23 in Monroe County, Michigan.

Moyer faces up to 15 years in prison and fines from $2,500-$10,000 dollars.

Moyer is scheduled for court for his preliminary examination on Nov. 29.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Moyer was driving southbound on US-23 when his pick-up truck struck the back of another car.

The other car was driven by an Gladys Johnson, 35, and had 5-year-old passenger Za-Kira Johnson inside. Authorities pronounced both dead at the scene. Johnson was from Ohio, but both were Redford residents at the time of the crash.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s