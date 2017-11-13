MSU strength coach arraigned for crash that killed woman and child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Todd Moyer, 37, an MSU basketball trainer was arraigned today on a felony charges of reckless driving causing death from the July 14, 2017 crash on U.S. 23 in Monroe County, Michigan.

Moyer faces up to 15 years in prison and fines from $2,500-$10,000 dollars.

Moyer is scheduled for court for his preliminary examination on Nov. 29.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Moyer was driving southbound on US-23 when his pick-up truck struck the back of another car.

The other car was driven by an Gladys Johnson, 35, and had 5-year-old passenger Za-Kira Johnson inside. Authorities pronounced both dead at the scene. Johnson was from Ohio, but both were Redford residents at the time of the crash.