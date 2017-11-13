Lansing Veterans Day ceremony celebrates our nation’s heroes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds gathered in the Capital city Saturday to pay their respects, and honor our nation’s heroes.

Lansing city officials and members of the Metro Lansing Veterans Commission hosted the annual Veterans Day Observance at Lansing Catholic High School Saturday morning.

The keynote speaker, Douglas Szczepanski Jr., is an Iraq war purple heart recipient who grew up in mid-Michigan. He joined the Michigan Army National Guard in 2001, and was severely wounded by a car bomber while serving in Baghdad in 2005.

Szczepanski has since recovered, and joined Lansing residents Saturday to share his story.