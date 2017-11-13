Gasoline found in fire that destroyed Jackson LGBT advocate home

Related Coverage UPDATE: Police investigating Jackson house fire as arson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A fire that destroyed the home of a LGBT advocate in Jackson was fed by gasoline.

That’s the finding of tests done by the Jackson Police Department and a Michigan State Police fire investigation.

According to our media partners at MLive, the gas was used to destroy the home on the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue August 10.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor and quickly went through the house and out the roof.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The homeowner, Nikki Joly, is the director of the Jackson Pride Center, which opened in January 2017.

Joly has been an active supporter of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance and LGBT rights in Jackson.

Two dogs and three cats died in the fire.

More from MLive: Gasoline detected in fire that destroyed LGBT advocate’s home