Gas prices climb again; expected to stay on the rise

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.74 per gallon. That’s about 67 cents more than at the same point last year.

According to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com drivers in the Lansing area saw prices jump just over 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

“If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you’d probably think it’s spring based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.67 per gallon in the Lansing and East Lansing areas. The highest was about $2.78 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the third consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest reported average price.

The Detroit-area’s average fell about 3 cents to $2.75 per gallon.

