East Lansing City Council to select mayor tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing city council members will hold a special meeting tonight to choose who will serve as mayor and mayor pro tem for the next two years.

The meeting is expected to start at 6 p.m. tonight.

The two winners from last week’s election, Ruth Beier and Aaron Stephens, will be sworn in as city councilmembers.

Then the council will elect both the mayor and mayor pro tem.

Mark Meadows has been serving as the city’s mayor for the last two years.

The City Council will be facing budget challenges in the wake of last week’s defeat by voters of a proposed income tax for city residents and non-residents working in East Lansing.