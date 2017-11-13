“Brinn” Pet Of The Day November 13

Meet “Brinn”, our Pet Of The Day today. Brinn is approximately 7 years old. Not much is known about his history before he arrived at the Eaton County Humane Society except he seems to have had a pretty rough life so far. He arrived at the shelter heartworm positive, unneutered, and had fly bitten ears. He must have been kept outside as it has taken him some time to get comfortable being indoors.

With all that he has been through, Brinn is still as sweet as they come! He enjoys being around his people and will follow you from room to room looking for extra loving and belly rubs. He currently resides with other dogs and cats in his foster home and does great with both. He is also crate trained and enjoys car rides! A tired Brinn is a good Brinn so he will need daily walks and be kept active. He also needs supervision outside as he can be an escape artist from time to time so a secure fenced yard is required. Brinn has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Brinn by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.