Shelters help homeless find warmth during cold temps

The winter season is fast approaching, which means temperatures will continue to drop and those who help Lansing’s homeless population are getting ready to help.

While many Mid-Michigan residents are trying to survive it.

“If you’re out here for ya know, a half an hour or so. You’re going to be wet. And to think that you’re going to go look at a place like this to warm up, it’s not going to happen,” says Lansing’s Director of Human Relations and Community Services, Joan Jackson Johnson.

Jackson Johnson says there are more than 5,000 individuals living in the Greater Lansing Area without a home.

She says, some live under bridges, local parks, or even abandoned houses and nearly half of those people are women and children.

“As sad as it makes me feel, I can’t imagine being the parent not knowing where to take my child on a day like today or any day that I can’t provide needed shelter,” says Jackson Johnson.

That’s where places like the City Rescue Mission of Lansing comes in.

It provides a temporary home for those who don’t have one.

“I know a place that can meet your needs and keep you safe and help you get on your feet again that is the City Rescue Mission of Lansing,” says Executive Director of City Rescue Mission, Mark Criss.

Criss says the organization gets ready for the winter months by preparing space for more people to stay.

And so far this year, the shelter has already seen about a 30% increase in men looking for that warm pillow to rest their head on at night.

“A lot of the men are like, well I can stay out in the elements but now I’m a little bit compromised, so it’s probably better, intelligent, safer to come into the mission and see if they can help me,” says Criss.

That’s why Criss is encouraging all men, women, and children who don’t have a place to sleep at night to choose warmth at the Rescue Mission, rather than shivering under an overpass.

As the temps continue to drop, it might just save your life.

Wednesday is “Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Day” and city officials plan to celebrate by giving out winter clothing and flu shots for those who need it.

That’s happening from 10:30am-1:00pm at Lansing City Hall.