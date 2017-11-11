Horses for healing, touch therapy provides comfort for veterans

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – “You’re my pride and joy aren’t ya?” It’s a bond that’s unbreakable…

“You don’t want the handle; you just want to bite it.”

…A friendship that veteran, Marcus Battin says is indescribable.

“Every day I come out here…it’s so relaxing…it, I can’t say what it is…it’s just a feeling,” said Battin.

A feeling that he says is his way of giving back to those who have fought for our country.

“It’s my way of helping…helping ease their pain,” Battin stated.

Roughly one year ago, Marcus and his wife Laurie opened a non-profit in Olivet called “Battin Farms Equine & Soldier Sanctuary.”

“We rescue horses from kill pens and we rehabilitate them to work with soldiers with PTSD and physical disabilities,” said Battin Farms Vice-President Laurie Battin.

They use a technique called “touch therapy” and perhaps the best part of it all is that anyone can experience it for free.

“It’s peaceful, it takes the bad day away,” said Laurie.

But what makes this therapy worthwhile for veterans? Well, Battin says it’s the connection and touch of these horses that puts their minds at ease.

“You can love on them, they understand,” Marcus added.

The goal of this organization is to provide hope and comfort to all veterans, many of whom bring the war home with them.

And it’s personal for Marcus because he himself served in the U.S. Airforce.

“We just really want people to know it’s ok and that there is places for them to go, that they will not be judged,” said Laurie.

And Laurie says while they only offer “touch therapy” right now, they hope to expand their services with the help of donations to allow veterans to ride the horses.

To learn more about Battin Farms or to make a donation, we’ve added a link under the “Seen on 6″ section of our website.