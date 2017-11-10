Veterans Day events and freebies in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We have a lot of events happening across the area over the next two days.

Many of the events are free and open to the public.

Like the “We Salute You” veterans tribute happening in DeWitt this morning.

Head to the high school on Panther Drive for the student program at 9 a.m. preceeded by a special veteran’s reception at 8 a.m.

Lansing Community College will hold their 8th annual veterans memorial induction ceremony this afternoon.

Inductees include Mister Charles Stults of Charlotte, an sergeant who served in the Army Air Force in World War II and received six medals for his service.

Also first lieutenant Winifred Bearup of Lansing will be the first woman inducted into the veterans memorial.

Sergeant Charles T. Foster of Lansing will also be inducted.

Foster was the first man from Lansing to enlist in the Union Army at the start of the Civil War.

The ceremony will take place in the Health and Human Services Building in Washington Square from noon until 12:30.

Veterans can also take advantage of a few “freebies” around the area, including free breakfast at the Big Boy restaurant in St. Johns.

The Big Boy restaurant in Mason will offer free breakfast for veterans tomorrow.

CATA is offering free rides to vets on Saturday as well.

And the Michigan Secretary of State office will be closed today and tomorrow to observe the Veterans Day holiday.

There will also be several city and state offices closed around the area.