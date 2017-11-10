Skubick: Former Michigan Congressman eyeing jump into race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A former Democratic Michigan congressman who took himself out of the race for governor two weeks ago is saying he is reassessing that decision.

Bart Stupak’s been out of politics since serving 18 years in the U.S. Congress.

Before he retired, he played a major role in adopting the affordable health care act.

Two weeks ago he revealed that his wife told him he had to stay out of elective politics for four years

Stupak says his “probation” is now over, but he is not interested in running for governor.

“I’m off probation,” he said at the time.

But does he want to run for governor? “No, thank you.”

That was on 27th. But after that interview, Mr. Stupak reports a number of Democrats have asked him to run for governor and for the first time, he confesses he has not ruled it out…”never say never.”

Mr. Stupak contends if there are four or more candidates running for governor, and there are currently three, he could win the contest with 25 percent of the vote.

But his critics contend he would have a tough time winning a four-way race because he is pro-guns and is pro-life.

But he points out one third of the Democratic party is also pro-life.

When he ran for Congress he was very popular in what is now Donald Trump country and he figures, with his conservative leanings, if he ran again he would win.

Clearly he has not made a decision to run for governor but his current thinking?

If there are four candidates running, “I would have to have a very serious conversation with my wife” about running.