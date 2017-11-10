Salvation Army “Red Kettle Campaign” rolls out

By Published:
(Photo: AP)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When out shopping this holiday season, along with the chilly temperatures, comes another familiar sight and sound.

The Salvation Army’s bell ringers.

The Red Kettle campaign kicks off today in mid-Michigan.

You will see, and hear, them out and about through Christmas Eve.

This is the organizations largest fundraiser of the year.

“We’re rather iconic at Christmas time,” explains Major Jim Irvine, Salvation Army Capital Area coordinator. “Everybody sees the kettles out here and the money we raise no not only helps us with the programs that we’re offering throughout the Christmas season, but it helps fund all of our programs through the entire year.”

Officials at the Salvation Army say they are always looking for volunteers.

If you’d like to participate in the bell ringing campaign, either by yourself or with a group, you can sign up online here.

