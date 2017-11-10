Public can comment on off-road vehicles in Michigan forests

By Published:
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan officials are taking public comments for another week on plans for expanding off-road vehicle access to thousands of miles of state forest roads in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The expanded access takes effect in January, as required by a law enacted in 2016.

Under the law, all state forest roads in the region will be open for off-road vehicle use except those the Department of Natural Resources designates as closed. Reasons for closures include ensuring user safety, preventing user conflicts and protecting environmentally sensitive areas.

The DNR revised its recommendations after getting public feedback this summer. The latest comment period ends Nov. 16.

Director Keith Creagh is scheduled to make a final decision at a Dec. 14 Natural Resources Commission meeting.

To submit a comment, visit the DNR’s website .

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s