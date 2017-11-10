“Pongo” Pet Of The Day November 10

Meet “Pongo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pongo is an easy going chunky beagle. He loves everybody and will gladly snuggle up to you (especially if you have a delicious snack!). He’s a bit on the chubby side and could use some portion control and some nice long walks. He should be fine with kids that are old enough to understand that he’s a senior and with easy going pets. Pongo has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pongo by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

