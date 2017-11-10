Police: Boy wounded in shooting that killed parents has died

Published:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after being wounded in a shooting that left his estranged parents dead in southwestern Michigan.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley said the shooting Thursday morning outside a home killed Julina G. Gibson and Nicholas A. Mitchell and left the child in critical condition.

Coakley told the Kalamazoo Gazette the boy, Nicholas J. Mitchell, died later Thursday at a hospital.

Police haven’t released details, but described the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Gibson’s mother, Linda Newkirk, told reporters the shooting occurred while Nicholas A. Mitchell was dropping off the child after an overnight visit. Newkirk said he shot the boy and Gibson before shooting himself.

Newkirk said her daughter and Mitchell had been arguing about visitation of the boy.

