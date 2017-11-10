Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman claims Larry Nassar sexually abused her

(WLNS) – More than 130 women have now come forward accusing former MSU and U.S.A. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

On Friday, three-time U.S.A. Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, one of America’s most recognized athletes said the abuse happened to her too.

Raisman was one of the “fierce five” who helped lead the American women to the team gold medal back in 2012.

She says she was first treated by Larry Nassar when she was 15…she’s now 23 and speaking up about her experience.

“I’m really upset because it’s been…I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just…I can’t…every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think…I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this,” said Raisman during a 60 Minutes interview.

More than 130 women and girls, many of them former athletes have filed civil lawsuits against Nassar.

They claim he sexually abused them under the impression that he was using medical techniques to treat them for hip, back and other athletic injuries.

Nearly a month ago, another member of the fierce five, Olympic gold medalist Mckayla Maroney came forward as well saying she too was sexually assaulted by Nassar.

And Friday, 8 years after she says the abuse started, Raisman is speaking out and calling for “major changes” to take place at U.S.A. gymnastics.

She also says she’s angry especially during the 60 minutes interview where Raisman expresses her frustration when asked why Larry Nassar’s accusers chose not to speak up sooner.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture? What did U.S.A. gymnastics do and Larry Nassar do to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?” Raisman stated during the interview.

Nassar faces more than 20 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in both Ingham and Eaton counties and while he’s maintained his innocence in the state, Nassar has pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges in federal court.

That federal sentencing is scheduled to happen the first week in December.

That same week, Nassar’s trial in Ingham County is expected to begin.

6 News did reach out to Nassar’s attorneys for a response to these allegations and they say because a gag order is in place, they are unable to comment.

If you’re interested in checking out the full interview with Raisman, you can watch that on Sunday.