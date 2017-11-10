Jackson cemetery launches fundraiser to get wreaths for all veteran graves

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A mid-Michigan community joins a national effort to make sure our military heroes are properly honored for Veterans Day and beyond.

Employees at a cemetery in Jackson are working hard to make sure all the veterans buried there get a special honor for the holidays.

George Kramer, Alex Lavendusky, and Charles O’Connor are names of veterans buried at St. John Cemetery in Jackson you probably don’t recognize.

But the cemetery is trying to change that by starting a big project.

“It’s just a great way to honor the men and women who gave us the freedoms that all of us enjoy,” said Brian Mick, Grounds and Maintenance Manager at St. John Cemetery.

St. John is the first cemetery in Jackson to participate in Wreaths Across America.

The program started 25 years ago at Arlington National Cemetery to make sure every grave there had a wreath for the holidays.

It’s since spread to cemeteries across the country.

And now, St. John is raising money to get a wreath for every vet from the civil war to Iraq.

“The positive response that we’ve receive thus far has been just humbling, phenomenal,” Mick said.

Around 2,100 veterans are buried in the cemetery.

Getting wreaths for all of them is no easy feat but organizers are confident that the Jackson community will respond.

Their goal is to raise $31,500 dollars by Dec. 16 by reaching out to veterans groups, corporate sponsors and everyday patriots.

“The wreaths are $15 apiece. You can buy one, or many,” Mick said.

Wreaths can be purchased in memory of a loved one or veteran.

“If they have a veteran buried here they can do that as well and that wreath will reach that veteran,” Mick said.

They’ll be placed on graves during a special ceremony at the cemetery scheduled for Dec. 16.

“The names are said aloud just so these names aren’t forgotten or lost to the pages of history,” Mick said.

Donations can be made at the cemetery office at 403 E. South Street in Jackson or by following this link to their website: http://www.jacksoncemetery.com/