Historic tree in East Lansing to be substantially trimmed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University arborists are planning on significantly trimming a historic tree on campus in an effort to preserve it.

In 2012, a major crack caused by lightning was discovered in the large dawn redwood tree in Beal Botanical Garden. Over the years, the exposed wood decayed, and now the top of the tree is threatened.

More than 20 feet will be removed from the top to prevent it from snapping off in a future windstorm, according to Frank Telewski, director of the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, and Paul Swartz, campus arborist.

Every Spartan tree has a story, Telewski likes to say. This majestic tree was planted in 1954. It was received from Donald Wyman, then director of the Arnold Arboretum, and Milton Baron, then director of MSU’s campus park and planning.

It is one of the original trees grown from seeds gathered during a joint expedition to China by the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, eminent Chinese professor Wan Chun Cheng and Hu Xiansu, founder of the Lushan Botanical Garden.