Fraternity social events suspended at UM after hazing allegations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A student-run council at the University of Michigan has suspended fraternity social events following allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing involving fraternity members.

The Interfraternity Council said in a statement forwarded by the Ann Arbor school that the suspension approved Thursday will allow council members to “immediately begin the process of assessing our policies and practices” and develop “a formal plan going forward.”

The statement didn’t detail the allegations, but The Michigan Daily student newspaper reports allegations outlined to the council include reports of sexual misconduct, multiple reports of hazing and people being taken to hospitals in recent weekends.

The newspaper reports some hazing allegations include people being put in “alleged near-death situations.”

The Interfraternity Council is the local governing body for National Interfraternity Conference fraternity chapters at the school.

