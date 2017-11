LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing family was able to escape their home this morning when fire broke out just before 5 a.m. today.

Firefighters were called to the house on the 800 block of Baker Street.

There was heavy smoke and firefighters got the fire under control quickly.

Two adults and four children were able to get out of the house safely.

The Red Cross is working to put them into temporary housing.

The investigation is continuing to find the cause of the fire.