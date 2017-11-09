Snyder OKs budget bill that funds rape kit tracking system

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law more than $50 million in additional federal and state spending to implement a sexual assault evidence kit tracking system, fight opioid addiction and boost other budget priorities.

The supplemental budget bill enacted Thursday reimburses costs incurred by the National Guard to aid in hurricane relief. It also restores about $3 million in spending Snyder previously vetoed.

Reinstated spending will fund a study of the potential of genomic testing to identify people with a propensity for addiction to painkillers. There’s also money for a new playscape at a state park, a Muskegon charter school and to train grocers and others to prepare, clean and sanitize equipment used to serve draft beer.

Snyder says having a statewide rape evidence kit tracking system is “long overdue.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s