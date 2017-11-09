Pomp and flattery: Asia rolls out the red carpets for Trump

By JILL COLVIN Published:
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping on stage during a business event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — Honor guards marching in unison. Elaborate dinners. Endless flattery.

The first half of President Donald Trump’s whirlwind tour of Asia has been an exercise in the art of flattery, as world leaders try to woo the man the South Korean National Assembly introduced as the “leader of the world.”

Japan was first to roll out the red carpet, welcoming Trump with an elaborate palace ceremony and a round of golf with one of its champion players.

The wooing continued in South Korea, where President Moon Jae-in repeatedly stroked Trump’s ego by invoking Trump’s campaign slogan and saying he was “making America great again.”

China was next and treated Trump to a welcome ceremony he says he will never forget.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s