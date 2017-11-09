Plan hatched to reduce mosquito population

(WLNS) – Mosquitoes are a normal sight here in Michigan during the summer months.

But a company in Kentucky just developed a new type of mosquito and, unlike their counterparts here in Michigan, these new mosquitoes aren’t wired to bite you.

The Environmental Protection Agency gave the thumbs-up to the project as a part of a plan to help reduce the population of disease-carrying bugs.

The company will release male mosquitoes infected with sterilizing bacteria into the wild in different parts of the country.

The plan is that the males will mate with wild females and the eggs are modified not to hatch.

The Kentucky company says they did not use genetic engineering.

