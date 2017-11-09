My Spirit | Finding True Happiness

One thing everyone wants in life is happiness.

But many people believe that happiness is dependent on outward conditions. If it’s Friday we say, YAY! If it’s Monday we say BOO! While external things such as a good job, a big title, and a lot of money may give you a temporary high, they fall very short of creating true happiness.

We can get a new hairstyle, lose weight, buy new clothes, and make all kinds of outward changes, but you can’t change the outside FROM the outside, but rather real change begins on the inside.

Mark 8:36 says, what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul.

True Happiness can be found when you:

Realize God created you and He has great plans for your life. (Jer. 29:11)

Develop your inner man, the real you. (you are not your body, your job or your possessions). (3 John 2)

Have an attitude of gratitude (In everything, give thanks). ( I Thess. 5:18)

Serve others. (It is more blessed to give than to receive) (Acts 20:35)

To obtain true happiness implement these things into your life today.

