“Lolly” Pet Of The Day November 9

Meet “Lolly”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lolly is a sweet, friendly, senior girl. She appears to be a mix of a number of breeds. Lolly loves people and is laid back once she gets to know you. She’s always ready for fun but loves attention and snuggles. She would do well with older kids and dogs with proper introductions. Lolly is not a fan of cats. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Lolly by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

