Lawmakers sleep on Lansing streets to focus attention on homelessness

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The results are in from the 2016 homelessness report in Michigan, and to bring awareness about the statewide problem elected officials slept outside in Lansing on Wednesday night.

House Representatives Tom Cochran, Tommy Brann, David Lagrand, and Senator Curtis Hertel Jr, all slept outside the City Rescue Mission on Michigan Avenue.

The one night lawmakers slept outside is meant to represent the countless nights that some individuals spend on the streets during the winter months.

The latest numbers from the Annual Homelessness Report show that homelessness decreased by 9 percent from 2014-2016.

During the same time frame homelessness among seniors increased at the same rate.

43 percent of homeless families in Michigan have at least one child.

In 2016 there were 66,483 homeless individuals.

Homeless Awareness Week in Michigan runs from November 11th-16th.

ONLINE: 2016 Annual Michigan Homeless Report