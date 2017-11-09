Lansing Township Police: Have you seen this man?

WLNS – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a missing person identified as Jerome Deshaun Ezell.

Ezell is a 27-year-old , black male who stands at 5’04” and weighs around 170lbs.

He was last seen wearing wheat colored Timberlands, black jeans, a red zip up, and a black leather jacket.

Ezell was last seen in the 500 block of S. Clemens Ave. in Lansing, driving a white Chevrolet Equinox on Tuesday at approximately 10:45 am.

The Equinox was later found in the 1100 Block of North Fairview on Tuesday at approximately 7:50 pm.

The vehicle was abandoned, except for the 5-month-old son of Ezell.

The Lansing Township Police were notified at this point and responded to Fairview.

Upon police and fire rescue response they observed no signs of the missing person, no obvious signs of foul play, and started medical treatment for the 5-month-old son.

The Lansing Township Police, with the assistance of Michigan State University Police Department, East Lansing Police Department and the Lansing Township Fire department searched the wooded area adjacent to the area where the vehicle was located.

Night vision equipment was used in the search; however, the missing person was not found and remains missing at this time.

The Lansing Township Police are continuing to follow all incoming information in attempt to find Jerome Ezell, and are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerome Ezell. Ezell may also answer to “Roni” or “E”.

Anyone with information should call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.