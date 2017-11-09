Ionia County arrests may lead to break in storage unit burglary cases

IONIA CO., Mich (WLNS) – An alert deputy and a license plate that didn’t look right led to the arrest of three Eaton County residents and a break in the investigation of a string of burglaries at storage units in Ionia County.

For weeks the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a number of late-night burglaries from storage units. They thought they might be related because the crimes happened early in the morning and units were hit that weren’t easily seen from the roadway.

Just after midnight on October 28 a deputy noticed a car leaving a self-storage facility in Saranac.

He stopped the vehicle and noticed there was an invalid license plate covering the actual plate for the vehicle.

The deputy also noticed that the three people in the car were all from Eaton County and he was suspicious of why they would be at a storage facility in Saranac at midnight.

While he was talking with the people he noticed one of them was trying to hide a pair of boltcutters. More deputies had arrived by then and they discovered that locks on several storage units had been cut.

The deputies determined that the storage units had been burglarized and a search of the car found the items taken from the units that night.

The three people were arrested and taken to the Ionia County Jail on felony charges of Breaking and Entering and Possession of Burglary tools.

The three, Brieann Treloar, 32, of Potterville, Corey Caudill, 32, of Potterville and Richard Pettigrew, 55, of Dimondale are all being held on $25,000 bond.

The next day Ionia County Sheriff’s detectives, along with the Potterville Police, searched a house in Potterville and found more items. They also found evidence of heroin, methamphetamine and two mobile meth labs.

On November 1 Ionia County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Potterville Police searched a storage unit in Potterville. In that unit investigators recovered items believed stolen from units in Ionia and Barry County, though Eaton County and other local police departments have reported similar burglaries.