LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After months of due diligence and careful consideration, Mayor Virg Bernero announced today he has selected Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services to redevelop the current City Hall site into a new flagship hotel for downtown Lansing.



The 42 million dollar plan will bring a new hotel to the area for the first time in decades.

