Young concedes to Duggan in Detroit mayor’s race

DETROIT (AP) – State Sen. Coleman Young II has conceded to incumbent Mike Duggan in Detroit’s mayoral election.

Young, the son of Detroit’s first black mayor Coleman A. Young, told supporters Tuesday night that even though his campaign “came up short, this is just the beginning.”

Duggan also received the most votes in the nonpartisan August primary. He first was elected in 2013, just after a state-appointed manager took Detroit into bankruptcy. The city exited bankruptcy in December 2014 and restructured or got rid of billions of dollars in debt.

The win allows Duggan to continue his aggressive blight removal plan which, so far, has seen more than 10,000 vacant houses torn down. He also has focused on improving neighborhoods, working with banks and foundations on home-buying and renovation programs.