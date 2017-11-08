“Savannah” Pet Of The Day November 8

Meet “Savannah”, our Pet Of The Day today. Savannah is a 3-year-old spayed female mix. She has a positive outlook on life, even while her injured foot was healing. Savannah is all better now and that means she can enjoy her walks, exploring the outside and playing with her toys. She can be an excitable girl and could use some patient training on obedience and house training. Savannah has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Savannah by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

