LOUISVILLE, KY, (WLNS) – A semi truck driver from Lansing has been arrested following a fiery crash in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brad Vandeventer, 59, is charged with CDL driving under the influence.

The crash happened on a stretch of southbound I-65 around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Vandeventer lost control of the truck and flipped before it burst into flames.

The driver was pulled from the semi and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.