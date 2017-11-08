My Real Estate | Off Season

Selling in the “off-season” provides a key advantage: You will be one of fewer properties on the market so you’re likely to sell for more because there is less competition.

Here are several tips:

-While you will need to use a current photo when listing, include a few photos from the spring too, people can visualize what the house will look like

-Keep driveways and walkways clear of leaves and snow.

-When showing, turn on the interior lights and keep the curtains open.

-Step up interior maintenance. You will get a return on your investment and a higher selling price.

-Simple improvements, such as new carpet and a fresh coat of paint can do wonders!

-Keep seasonal decor neutral, classy and to a minimum.

These simple strategies will help you navigate a quick fall or winter sale!

